Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

