Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Innospec by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 90.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

