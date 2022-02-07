Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Renasant worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

