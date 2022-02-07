Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN opened at $59.97 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

