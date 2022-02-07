Citigroup Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $32.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

