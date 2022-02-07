Citigroup Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lantheus worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 328,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 241,797 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 361,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 173,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

