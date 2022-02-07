Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,668,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $117.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $124.19.

