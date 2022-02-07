Citigroup Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.03.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

