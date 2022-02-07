Citigroup Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $63.41 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

