Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 468,486 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,913,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.