Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,320 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Banner worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.34 on Monday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $47.33 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

