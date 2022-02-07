Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,271 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,299,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Shares of WNS opened at $85.31 on Monday. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

