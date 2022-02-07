Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE:MC opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.