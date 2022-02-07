Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,563 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

CENTA opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

