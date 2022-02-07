Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,619 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.26 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

