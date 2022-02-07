Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,241 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 15,062 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,173 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $70,502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.