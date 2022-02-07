Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 107,230 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,230 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.33% of Varonis Systems worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $37.48. 22,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,329. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

