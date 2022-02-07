Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $167.68 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 116.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 1.20% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $167,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,899,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $239.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,108. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

