Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 545,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 81,831 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,959,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,794,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 142,697 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

