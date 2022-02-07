Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,599 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,376,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $303.77 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $289.23 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day moving average is $387.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

