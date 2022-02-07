Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 202,237 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ASE Technology worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

