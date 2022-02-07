Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $13.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

