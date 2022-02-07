CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,670. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $248.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.25 and its 200 day moving average is $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.