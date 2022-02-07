CNX Resources Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CNX Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

