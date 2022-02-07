Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $9.30 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 5.0% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $646.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

