Codex Capital L.L.C. Invests $2.25 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,355 shares of company stock valued at $91,666,494. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Cloudflare stock traded up $10.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.67. 81,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,203. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.66. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

