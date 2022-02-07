Codex Capital L.L.C. Invests $2.83 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.5% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,415. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $27,034,487. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

