Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.