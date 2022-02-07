Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 905,917 shares.The stock last traded at $11.53 and had previously closed at $12.32.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $873.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

