Coin2.1 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $34,663.61 and $4.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin2.1 has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,996.07 or 0.99312065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00072558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00024457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.35 or 0.00456755 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

C2 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Coin2.1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.