Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,092 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $38,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $80.59. 31,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

