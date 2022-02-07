Collaborative Holdings Management LP Acquires 135,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for approximately 5.0% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.37% of LiveRamp worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.