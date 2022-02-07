Collaborative Holdings Management LP Acquires 315,700 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 631.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels makes up about 7.2% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 1.11% of Aspen Aerogels worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

