Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys 123,000 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 13.5% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 0.48% of Digital Turbine worth $31,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $102.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.