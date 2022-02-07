Collaborative Holdings Management LP Buys 660,000 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the quarter. DarioHealth comprises approximately 8.4% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 8.75% of DarioHealth worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of DRIO opened at $8.38 on Monday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.