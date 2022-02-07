Collaborative Holdings Management LP Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. Beauty Health accounts for 4.1% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 0.30% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

