Collaborative Holdings Management LP Sells 179,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Everi accounts for 1.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Everi worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 106.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

