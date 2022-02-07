Collaborative Holdings Management LP Takes $16.87 Million Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,235,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,000. Aehr Test Systems accounts for about 7.2% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 4.65% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 773.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 153,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 80,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 6,025 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $74,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

AEHR opened at $12.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

