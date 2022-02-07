Collaborative Holdings Management LP Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. OptimizeRx comprises about 2.0% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned 0.31% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,369,611.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $5,518,936. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.92 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $762.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.