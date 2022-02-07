Colliers Securities Weighs in on Ooma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ooma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA opened at $16.75 on Monday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of -167.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

