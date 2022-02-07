Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $95.14. 564,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,670. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

