Columbia Sportswear to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

