Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €159.50 ($179.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($195.51) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ML opened at €146.65 ($164.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.91 and its 200-day moving average is €139.37. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($120.17) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($147.02).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

