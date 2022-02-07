Comparing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A N/A Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96%

13.2% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TradeUP Global and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akerna $12.57 million 3.43 -$39.06 million ($1.26) -1.10

TradeUP Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TradeUP Global and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 376.62%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

TradeUP Global Company Profile

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

