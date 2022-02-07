Comparing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

This table compares Switch and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.19 $15.54 million $0.17 151.59 Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Switch and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 10 1 3.09 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Switch currently has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Switch has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Switch beats Cyxtera Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

