Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,100 at Credit Suisse Group

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.22) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,950 ($26.22) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 123,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

