ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318,393 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.11% of ContextLogic worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.37. 379,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,119,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.67. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock worth $4,183,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

