Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Shares Up 6,938.5%

Shares of Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) shot up 6,938.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.49. 502,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,266,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61.
Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)
Featured Stories
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.