Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CLR opened at $57.25 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

