Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

CLR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 125,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 360,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,267,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.